Scante® is a unique mix of flavours including grapes, berries, raspberry & very light menthol with an undertone of aniseed. If you like Heisenberg e-liquids then you will love Clear Scante®. This flavour is a huge hit!
Canavape® cannabinoid vape liquid contains both CBD & CBG, with a 50/50 PG/VG ratio it is ideal for use in all electronic vaping devices. Each 10ml bottle contains 200mg of pure CBD and 20mg of pure CBG.
Cannabinoids are more effective when used alongside each other, for this reason, you will find CBG in all Canavape liquids.
About this brand
Canavape®
Leading the way since 2014, Canavape® is the original choice for CBD E Liquids, Cannabinoid Vapes, CBD Oils, Dab waxes & more! We are serious about quality & passionate about purity, having pioneered the first products so long ago.