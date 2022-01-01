Scante® is a unique mix of flavours including grapes, berries, raspberry & very light menthol with an undertone of aniseed. If you like Heisenberg e-liquids then you will love Clear Scante®. This flavour is a huge hit!



Canavape® cannabinoid vape liquid contains both CBD & CBG, with a 50/50 PG/VG ratio it is ideal for use in all electronic vaping devices. Each 10ml bottle contains 200mg of pure CBD and 20mg of pure CBG.



Cannabinoids are more effective when used alongside each other, for this reason, you will find CBG in all Canavape liquids.



