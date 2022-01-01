About this product
ECS® Essential Plus+ CBD Oil delivers a convenient 500MG of CBD within a suspension of naturally extracted oils. ECS® oils have a pleasant & palatable taste unlike many intolerable hemp extracts available for oral use.
CBD oil containing hemp oil extract which is free of THC, infused with a blend of hemp extract & organic oleaceae oil.
Cannabidiol is popular because it is natural, safe and used by millions of people worldwide.
- 5.0% Total Cannabinoids per bottle (10ML)
- 500MG (5.0%) Cannabidiol (CBD) per bottle
- Free from THC – 100% non-psychoactive
- Made using certified organic oils
- Gluten free, Soy-free and Vegan-friendly
- No herbicides, pesticides or chemicals
- Solvent and heavy metal-free
- 100% natural ingredients
We advise that you do not exceed 70MG CBD per day orally.
About this brand
Canavape®
Leading the way since 2014, Canavape® is the original choice for CBD E Liquids, Cannabinoid Vapes, CBD Oils, Dab waxes & more! We are serious about quality & passionate about purity, having pioneered the first products so long ago.