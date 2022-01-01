Grandaddy Purple is a California staple which possesses a complex berry and fresh grape aroma inherited from its parent Purple Urkle.



Experience THC free dabbing at its best with Canavape Extracts®.

Each 0.5 gram pot offers a broad spectrum of cannabinoids in crystal wax form at a potency of over 95%. Canavape Extracts® are crystal clear, ultra pure and seriously tasty.

CBD:CBG ratio 10:1



Canavape Extracts® are multi-cannabinoid terpene infused crumbles with high strength CBD and CBG. All terpenes used in Canavape Extracts are naturally derived & never synthesised.

0.5g per pot. Perfect for dabbing on a rig, water pipe or suitable vaporiser.

