About this product
Grandaddy Purple is a California staple which possesses a complex berry and fresh grape aroma inherited from its parent Purple Urkle.
Experience THC free dabbing at its best with Canavape Extracts®.
Each 0.5 gram pot offers a broad spectrum of cannabinoids in crystal wax form at a potency of over 95%. Canavape Extracts® are crystal clear, ultra pure and seriously tasty.
CBD:CBG ratio 10:1
Canavape Extracts® are multi-cannabinoid terpene infused crumbles with high strength CBD and CBG. All terpenes used in Canavape Extracts are naturally derived & never synthesised.
0.5g per pot. Perfect for dabbing on a rig, water pipe or suitable vaporiser.
Experience THC free dabbing at its best with Canavape Extracts®.
Each 0.5 gram pot offers a broad spectrum of cannabinoids in crystal wax form at a potency of over 95%. Canavape Extracts® are crystal clear, ultra pure and seriously tasty.
CBD:CBG ratio 10:1
Canavape Extracts® are multi-cannabinoid terpene infused crumbles with high strength CBD and CBG. All terpenes used in Canavape Extracts are naturally derived & never synthesised.
0.5g per pot. Perfect for dabbing on a rig, water pipe or suitable vaporiser.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Canavape®
Leading the way since 2014, Canavape® is the original choice for CBD E Liquids, Cannabinoid Vapes, CBD Oils, Dab waxes & more! We are serious about quality & passionate about purity, having pioneered the first products so long ago.