Built on the desire to support others on their journey to wellness, Candy Cloud is a passion project aiming to deliver only the best hemp derived supplements available in the market. At Candy Cloud, we are inspired to learn how people could use pure sources of cannabis to live happier and healthier lives. We take pride in providing our customers with the finest ingredients and ensuring every bite delivers a blissful experience.



We truly believe in the products we sell and are beyond excited to share them with our customers. The cannabinoids found in hemp have a way of bringing equilibrium to our bodies. Our vision is to deconstruct the hemp plant, one cannabinoid at a time, so that we can test, analyze, and then reconstruct cannabinoid blends that are exponentially more beneficial than the hemp plant in its natural form. By doing this we hope to help as many people as possible become the healthiest versions of themselves.

read more