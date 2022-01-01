Repair & Recover

A powerful blend of ingredients including Jojoba Oil, Aloe Vera, and Rosemary Oil.



Whether you’re dealing with pain, inflammation or just general soreness from training hard in the gym, discover the restorative benefits of hemp-derived CBD with the Cani-Mend experiences. In easy to apply creams, balms, and oral sprays in a number of different sizes, Cani-Mend is a must-have to relieve and repair your body. Keep your body feeling in tip-top shape every day!



Feel Better Faster:

200 mg of CBD (+ CBDV, CBDA, CBC)

0.03% THC Yield

Vitamin C & E



Our formulation leverages the entourage effect of multiple Cannabinoids blended with soothing Aloe Vera, and Camphor & Jojoba Oils to help reduce inflammation and soreness. An all-natural, lab-tested, and fast-absorbing topical cream to help with:



-Quicker post-workout recovery.

-Reduction of inflammation & soreness.

-Speedy relief through fast absorption.



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.