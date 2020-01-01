 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. CaniBrands
CaniBrands Cover Photo

CaniBrands

A powerful lineup of CBD products that just work.

CaniBrands featured photo 1
Third Party Testing done in partnership with Sonoma Labworks
Third Party Testing done in partnership with Sonoma Labworks
Paul Bissonnette Retired NHL Player, Host of NA's Largest Sports Podcast & CaniBrands Spokeperson
Paul Bissonnette Retired NHL Player, Host of NA's Largest Sports Podcast & CaniBrands Spokeperson
Gold Medalist, NY Times Best-Selling Author and Mom Global Wellness Ambassador for CaniBrands
Gold Medalist, NY Times Best-Selling Author and Mom Global Wellness Ambassador for CaniBrands

About CaniBrands

CaniBrands is a next-generation cannabis-infused products company developing the full spectrum of experiences and outcomes for the customer of today and tomorrow. With a focus on the wellness-minded consumer, we’ve teamed up with precision digital marketing partners and professional athletes to tell the CaniBrands story and to collaborate on the development of our future line of ready-to-drink beverages and innovative products. We partner with R&D and science-based organizations to create fast-acting products, using craft licensed producers and manufacturers, distributors, retailers, digital marketers and strategic ambassadors to bring the very best products and experiences to the emerging marketplace. Visit our website to know more www.canibrands.com

In stores nearby

There are currently no products for sale in stores near you. Visit the brand's website for more information.View all locations

Hemp CBD oil

more products

Hemp CBD topicals

more products

Available in

United States