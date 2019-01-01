As a certified coach, I aim help those suffering from a diagnosed medical condition access medical cannabis from a licensed producer through Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) program. My goal is to help you learn about its' uses, the potential positive impact it can have on your health and help you get access to cannabis for medical purposes. I help Canadians access Medical Cannabis as a safe, effective alternative to current treatments. At CanniConsultant, my focus is on using cannabis to treat symptoms of depression and anxiety disorder. I also specialize in edibles.