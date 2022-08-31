Cannabis Wellness for All Ages?

With the new school year upon us what choices do you have for you and your children?



Growing up in the 90s everything dealing with weed was just bad. The Reagan's "JUST SAY NO" Campaign and McGruff the Crime Dog was so intimidating the thought of using drugs created a lot of fear. We saw how terrible the crack epidemic was on our family members and community that I did everything in my power to stay away from drugs. Back then I couldn't differentiate weed from dope. TV, Society all used the term "Smoking Dope" for weed, heroin and crack. You did not want to be that kid being teased because your parents were on crack or heroin, so you just didn't associate yourself with any of it. But what about weed, it has a funky smell and people's eyes turn extremely red and look like they are from Asian descent. You couldn't see any negatives effects as you did with the other drugs mentioned above. This is when you begin to ask yourself, if people are laughing and seem to be having a great time, what could be wrong with it?