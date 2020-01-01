Cann Systems is a company specifically founded to develop products and equipment for the legal Cannabis industry. Our initial focus is on commercial size drying and curing equipment. We are a subsidiary of Nyle Systems, a US based manufacturing company based in Brewer, Maine. Nyle has a 40 year track record of building drying equipment and is focused on three core markets: Lumber Drying; Food Drying and Heat Pump Water Heating, see www.nyle.com. At the core of Nyle is a deep understanding of Heat Pumps and Dehumidifiers and this has been translated into a distinctive leadership position in each of these markets. Cann Systems has its sales and marketing offices in Boulder, Colorado. Its manufacturing and design facility is based in Brewer, Maine. Cann Systems stands for: Cann Systems has a culture that blends local traditional values such as commitment to quality, value and long term customer relations, with forward looking values such as innovation and sustainability. We stand for: Quality and Value Innovation Customer Support Made in USA Energy Efficient Long Term Customer Relations Quality and Value While Cann Systems is a relatively new operation, Nyle, its parent company, has been an undisputed leader in dehumidification drying equipment for the past 40 years. Many Nyle units are still in operation after 15 – 20 years of drying, they are built to last! Many of our customers are in remote locations and thus we continuously look for ways to make our products as reliable and long lasting as possible. At the same time we have used wireless technology combined with tablet computers to develop the latest in control systems, allowing production to be monitored, controlled and recorded from any place that has secure access to the internet. We will continue to push the boundaries of heat pump applications and information technology with a focus on developing innovative, quality products. In every product we build we strive for the lowest cost of ownership over the entire product life cycle. This means we reduce complexity where possible and use quality components. This reduces upfront cost, maintenance & service costs and means a long product life. We look for solutions that offer energy efficiency, meaning low cost to operate. And we commit to value pricing, again looking for the long term relationship instead of the one-time upside. All this means our products combine value to buy with low cost to operate! Innovation Cann Systems’ parent, Nyle, got its start in the 1978 with the invention and patent of the Nyle XDH, a revolutionary process that surpassed the operating temperature and efficiency of all other dehumidification kilns on the market at that time. More recently we have been awarded patents for Heat Pump Water heating in Cold Climates and in 2017 Nyle obtained a patent for another break-through: Pushing the application of heat pumps to operating temperatures that are as high as 250°F+ (120°C+), while at the same time achieving energy efficiencies that are higher than ever before. For Cann Systems we have adapted our dehumidification systems to operate at lower temps, making them ideal for drying and curing Cannabis. Nyle and its subsidiary Cann Systems continue to be at the forefront of these technologies globally! While such breakthroughs happen only once in a while, more incremental innovation takes place all the time. Improvements are not only related to products but also to processes or applications. We use innovation of all kinds to stay at the forefront in its business and ultimately maintain a leading edge value proposition to its customers. Customer support When you buy a Cann Systems product, you are not only buying the equipment but you are also buying the support. We define support as not just how the equipment works but also how to best use it for your application. Call us! We are looking forward to discuss your questions or suggestions. Made in USA Cann Systems and Nyle’s products are made and supported right here in the USA.. Manufacturing in the USA is not always easy and we face competition in all of our markets. We don’t shy away or look for cover against this competition. Instead we use it to stay sharp and improve our value proposition all the time. As a result we not only hold our ground but are growing rapidly. We are living prove that America ingenuity can thrive in today’s global markets. Energy Efficient Energy efficiency and sustainability have become very fashionable terms in recent years. Truth is, Cann Systems’ parent Nyle pioneered the dehumidification drying systems 40 years ago. They reduce energy costs for drying by a whopping 40% – 60%, and its Heat Pump Water heaters are the most energy and cost efficient way to heat water. Leveraging energy efficiency as a means to reduce our customers’ operating costs and help them become more competitive has been part of our culture for as long as we’ve been around! Long Term Customer Relations At Cann Systems we are looking to build long-lasting relationships with our customers. Long term relationships allow us to better understand our customers’ needs and that allows us to direct our innovative spirits at solving our customers’ problems. In practice it also means that we often work together with our customers to plan their long term expansion. Of course our high percentage of repeat customers helps to convince us every day that this is this the right way to go! In short: We at Cann Systems commit ourselves to providing top quality products, attentive customer service, fair pricing, hard work, and a depth of expertise unmatched in the industry. Our products are energy efficient and environmentally friendly, and they are easy to use, easy to install, easy to maintain and best of all: affordable. We’re dedicated to giving you the products and service you need—whether it’s your first call, or you’ve owned a system for 30 years.