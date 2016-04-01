As the name suggests, Blueberry AK is a hybrid strain that combines the indica-dominant Blueberry with the sativa-dominant AK-47, both popular and potent strains in their own right. Blueberry AK has a strong musky odor with undertones of berry, and flavors ranging from sweet Kush to the more peppery taste of the AK. The effects of this hybrid are both relaxing and upbeat, often inducing a case of the giggles, and people have used it to treat anxiety, depression, and pain.