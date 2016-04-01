About this product
Blueberry AK is a cross of Blueberry and AK-47. The combination of these strains results in a cross that packs a punch. The Blueberry AK terpene profile has a musky odor with berry undertones and tastes of sweet, or sometimes peppery.
Profile: Blueberry, Sweet, Skunk
Profile: Blueberry, Sweet, Skunk
About this strain
As the name suggests, Blueberry AK is a hybrid strain that combines the indica-dominant Blueberry with the sativa-dominant AK-47, both popular and potent strains in their own right. Blueberry AK has a strong musky odor with undertones of berry, and flavors ranging from sweet Kush to the more peppery taste of the AK. The effects of this hybrid are both relaxing and upbeat, often inducing a case of the giggles, and people have used it to treat anxiety, depression, and pain.
Blueberry AK effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
35% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Canna Clouds
All of our distillate is pesticide free and is infused with top quality Botanical/HTE terpenes and/or CBD.