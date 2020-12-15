Loading…
Pineapple Express CBD 1g Cartridge

by Canna Clouds
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Pineapple Express combines Trainwreck and Hawaiian. Terpene profile is slightly floral with apple and mango, pineapple, pine, and cedar.

Profile: Fruity, tropical, pine

About this strain

Picture of Pineapple Express
Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

Pineapple Express effects

Reported by real people like you
2,749 people told us about effects:
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Logo for the brand Canna Clouds
Canna Clouds
All of our distillate is pesticide free and is infused with top quality Botanical/HTE terpenes and/or CBD.