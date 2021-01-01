Loading…
Logo for the brand Canna Comforts

Canna Comforts

CB Dawg CBD Hemp Flower

About this product

Total Cannabinoids: 17.79

CBD: 14.15 % - (CBDa: 14.81% : CBD 1.16%)

Delta9-THC: 0.07%

Strain:

Compact dense buds that are terpene rich in Pinene & Myrcene

Type: 50/50 Blend

Origin: Colorado

Storage: 55-58% humidity

Effects:

Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease. *

Usage:

This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage.

***Please note a few beans have been found in this strain as most Colorado grown hemp this year.****
www.cannacomforts.com
