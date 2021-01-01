Canna Comforts
CB Dawg CBD Hemp Flower
About this product
Total Cannabinoids: 17.79
CBD: 14.15 % - (CBDa: 14.81% : CBD 1.16%)
Delta9-THC: 0.07%
Strain:
Compact dense buds that are terpene rich in Pinene & Myrcene
Type: 50/50 Blend
Origin: Colorado
Storage: 55-58% humidity
Effects:
Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease. *
Usage:
This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage.
***Please note a few beans have been found in this strain as most Colorado grown hemp this year.****
www.cannacomforts.com
