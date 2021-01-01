About this product

Total Cannabinoids: 17.79



CBD: 14.15 % - (CBDa: 14.81% : CBD 1.16%)



Delta9-THC: 0.07%



Strain:



Compact dense buds that are terpene rich in Pinene & Myrcene



Type: 50/50 Blend



Origin: Colorado



Storage: 55-58% humidity



Effects:



Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease. *



Usage:



This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage.



***Please note a few beans have been found in this strain as most Colorado grown hemp this year.****

