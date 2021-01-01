Canna Comforts
Cherry Ultra CBD Hemp Flower
About this product
Total Cannabinoids: 20.58%
CBD: 15.6%
Delta9-THC: 0.24%
It creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.
