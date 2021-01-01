Loading…
Canna Comforts

Cherry Wine CBD Hemp Flower

About this product

Total Cannabinoids: 16.02%

CBD: 13.28%

Delta9-THC: 0.09%

Strain: Cherry Wine

The buds are medium-sized and have a medium density. It has hints of cherry, cheese, and black pepper.

Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Farnesene

Type: Hybrid

Origin: Wisconsin

Storage: 55-58% humidity

Effects:

It creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.
