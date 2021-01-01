Canna Comforts
Cherry Wine CBD Hemp Flower
About this product
Total Cannabinoids: 16.02%
CBD: 13.28%
Delta9-THC: 0.09%
Strain: Cherry Wine
The buds are medium-sized and have a medium density. It has hints of cherry, cheese, and black pepper.
Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Farnesene
Type: Hybrid
Origin: Wisconsin
Storage: 55-58% humidity
Effects:
It creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.
