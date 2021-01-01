About this product

CBD: 17.44 % - CBDa: 19.39%, CBD: 0.43%

CBG: 0.04%



Delta9-THC: 0.07%

Outdoor grown in Oregon, Elektra is a tier one Industrial Hemp that is ultra-smooth and sure to be an everyday favorite. Dark green dense buds with lots of orange strains.



Type: Hybrid (sativa-dominant)



Origin: Illinois



Storage: 58-62% humidity



Strain Notes:



Mixing the classic CBD favorite ACDC with ERP gives you premium CBD hemp strain for the ages. Elektra is known for its high terpene profile and unique earthy smell with hints of pine, wood, citrus and fuel.



Effects:



It creates a super mellow effect on the body while boosting focus and memory. *



Terpene Profile:



Myrcene, B-caryophyllene, pinene and limonene



Usage:



This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage.

www.cannacomforts.com