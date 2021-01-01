Canna Comforts
Imperial Haze CBD Hemp Flower
About this product
Total Cannabinoids: 23.09%
CBD: 17.74
Delta9-THC: 0.12%
Strain: Imperial Haze
THESE BEAUTIFUL PURPLE & GREEN BUDS WILL LEAVE YOU WANTING MORE! CROSSED WITH SUVER AND ANOTHER SUVER. AS THE NAME SAYS........ IT'S IMPERIAL
Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Pinene
Read More on Terpenes
Type: Hybrid
Origin: New Mexico
Storage: 55-58% humidity
Effects:
Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.
Usage:
This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal evening usage.
www.cannacomforts.com
CBD: 17.74
Delta9-THC: 0.12%
Strain: Imperial Haze
THESE BEAUTIFUL PURPLE & GREEN BUDS WILL LEAVE YOU WANTING MORE! CROSSED WITH SUVER AND ANOTHER SUVER. AS THE NAME SAYS........ IT'S IMPERIAL
Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Pinene
Read More on Terpenes
Type: Hybrid
Origin: New Mexico
Storage: 55-58% humidity
Effects:
Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.
Usage:
This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal evening usage.
www.cannacomforts.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!