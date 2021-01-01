About this product

Total Cannabinoids: 23.09%



CBD: 17.74



Delta9-THC: 0.12%



Strain: Imperial Haze



THESE BEAUTIFUL PURPLE & GREEN BUDS WILL LEAVE YOU WANTING MORE! CROSSED WITH SUVER AND ANOTHER SUVER. AS THE NAME SAYS........ IT'S IMPERIAL



Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Pinene



Read More on Terpenes



Type: Hybrid



Origin: New Mexico



Storage: 55-58% humidity



Effects:



Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.



Usage:



This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal evening usage.



www.cannacomforts.com