Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Canna Comforts

Canna Comforts

Imperial Haze CBD Hemp Flower

About this product

Total Cannabinoids: 23.09%

CBD: 17.74

Delta9-THC: 0.12%

Strain: Imperial Haze

THESE BEAUTIFUL PURPLE & GREEN BUDS WILL LEAVE YOU WANTING MORE! CROSSED WITH SUVER AND ANOTHER SUVER. AS THE NAME SAYS........ IT'S IMPERIAL

Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Pinene

Read More on Terpenes

Type: Hybrid

Origin: New Mexico

Storage: 55-58% humidity

Effects:

Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.

Usage:

This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal evening usage.

www.cannacomforts.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!