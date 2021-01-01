Canna Comforts
Lemon Haze CBD Hemp Flower
About this product
*****LIMITED RELEASE*****
Total Cannabinoids: 16.63%
CBD: 13.29%
Delta9-THC: 0.20%
Strain: Lemon Haze
Limonene is the Terpene that produces this flavor. Medium dense buds with a citrus/earthy scent.
Terpene Profile: Highest in Pinene & Caryophyllene
Read More on Terpenes
Type: Hybrid
Origin: Illinois
Storage: 55-58% humidity
Effects:
It creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.
www.cannacomforts.com
Total Cannabinoids: 16.63%
CBD: 13.29%
Delta9-THC: 0.20%
Strain: Lemon Haze
Limonene is the Terpene that produces this flavor. Medium dense buds with a citrus/earthy scent.
Terpene Profile: Highest in Pinene & Caryophyllene
Read More on Terpenes
Type: Hybrid
Origin: Illinois
Storage: 55-58% humidity
Effects:
It creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.
www.cannacomforts.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!