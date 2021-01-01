Loading…
Logo for the brand Canna Comforts

Canna Comforts

Lemon Haze CBD Hemp Flower

About this product

*****LIMITED RELEASE*****

Total Cannabinoids: 16.63%

CBD: 13.29%

Delta9-THC: 0.20%

Strain: Lemon Haze
Limonene is the Terpene that produces this flavor. Medium dense buds with a citrus/earthy scent.

Terpene Profile: Highest in Pinene & Caryophyllene

Read More on Terpenes

Type: Hybrid

Origin: Illinois

Storage: 55-58% humidity

Effects:

It creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.

www.cannacomforts.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!