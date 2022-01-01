Our highest CBD hemp yet! 20%



Our highest CBD hemp yet! Suver Haze and ERB Hybrid. Outdoor grown in Oregon, Lifter is a tier one Industrial Hemp that is ultra-smooth and sure to be an everyday favorite. The dense, lime green buds with lots of little orange



Type: Hybrid



Origin: Southern Oregon



Storage: 58-62% humidity



Strain Notes:



Lifter is known for its high terpene profile with hints of lemon, fuel and gas.



Effects:



Creates a super calming effect on the body. *



Medical:



Great for assisting in a variety of conditions including: Anti-Cancer, Inflammation, Pain, Depression and Anxiety. *



Terpene Profile:



Farnesene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryopyllene, and a-Bisabolol