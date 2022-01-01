About this product
Our highest CBD hemp yet! 20%
Our highest CBD hemp yet! Suver Haze and ERB Hybrid. Outdoor grown in Oregon, Lifter is a tier one Industrial Hemp that is ultra-smooth and sure to be an everyday favorite. The dense, lime green buds with lots of little orange
Type: Hybrid
Origin: Southern Oregon
Storage: 58-62% humidity
Strain Notes:
Lifter is known for its high terpene profile with hints of lemon, fuel and gas.
Effects:
Creates a super calming effect on the body. *
Medical:
Great for assisting in a variety of conditions including: Anti-Cancer, Inflammation, Pain, Depression and Anxiety. *
Terpene Profile:
Farnesene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryopyllene, and a-Bisabolol
Our highest CBD hemp yet! Suver Haze and ERB Hybrid. Outdoor grown in Oregon, Lifter is a tier one Industrial Hemp that is ultra-smooth and sure to be an everyday favorite. The dense, lime green buds with lots of little orange
Type: Hybrid
Origin: Southern Oregon
Storage: 58-62% humidity
Strain Notes:
Lifter is known for its high terpene profile with hints of lemon, fuel and gas.
Effects:
Creates a super calming effect on the body. *
Medical:
Great for assisting in a variety of conditions including: Anti-Cancer, Inflammation, Pain, Depression and Anxiety. *
Terpene Profile:
Farnesene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryopyllene, and a-Bisabolol
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Canna Comforts
Canna Comforts, healing your mind, body and soul with the finest all-natural products on earth.