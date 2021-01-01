Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Canna Comforts

Canna Comforts

Magic Bullet CBD Hemp Flower

About this product

Total Cannabinoids: 24.47%
CBD: 19.01%

Delta9-THC: 0.19%

Strain: Magic Bullet
Another fire strain with amazing terpene profiles!

Terpene Profile: Highest in Caryophyllene & Myrcene

Type: Hybrid

Origin: Illinois

Storage: 55-58% humidity

Effects:

It creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.

Usage:

This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal evening usage.

www.cannacomforts.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!