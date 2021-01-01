Canna Comforts
Magic Bullet CBD Hemp Flower
About this product
Total Cannabinoids: 24.47%
CBD: 19.01%
Delta9-THC: 0.19%
Strain: Magic Bullet
Another fire strain with amazing terpene profiles!
Terpene Profile: Highest in Caryophyllene & Myrcene
Type: Hybrid
Origin: Illinois
Storage: 55-58% humidity
Effects:
It creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.
Usage:
This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal evening usage.
