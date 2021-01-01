Canna Comforts
Russian Auto CBD Hemp Flower
About this product
Total Cannabinoids: 16.3%
CBD: 13.89%
Delta9-THC: 0.07%
Outdoor grown in Oregon, RNA is a tier-one Industrial Hemp that is ultra-smooth and sure to be an everyday favorite. Buds are light and fluffy with dark green color.
Type: Hybrid
Origin: Southern Oregon
Storage: 58-62% humidity
Strain Notes: Russian Automatic has a super smooth smoke from start to finish. AK-47 shows up nicely with its earth and woody flavor while the Skunk Autoflowering lingers with old school Skunk flavors and a nice hint of citrus/lemon. RNA will leave you in an uplifted, happy, euphoric stress-free zone.
Usage:
This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage.
www.cannacomforts.com
