Canna Comforts

Sour Space Candy CBD Hemp Flower

About this product

Strain: Sour Space Candy

Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to Original Glue and Sour Diesel.

Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Pinene

****this strain may have beans in it****

Read More on Terpenes

Type: Hybrid

Origin: New Mexico

Storage: 55-58% humidity

Effects:

Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.

www.cannacomforts.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!