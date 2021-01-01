About this product

Strain: Sour Space Candy



Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to Original Glue and Sour Diesel.



Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Pinene



****this strain may have beans in it****



Type: Hybrid



Origin: New Mexico



Storage: 55-58% humidity



Effects:



Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.



