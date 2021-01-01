Canna Comforts
Sour Space Candy CBD Hemp Flower
About this product
Strain: Sour Space Candy
Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to Original Glue and Sour Diesel.
Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Pinene
****this strain may have beans in it****
Read More on Terpenes
Type: Hybrid
Origin: New Mexico
Storage: 55-58% humidity
Effects:
Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.
