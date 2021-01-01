Loading…
Canna Comforts

Suver Haze CBD Hemp Flower

About this product

Total Cannabinoids: 21.46%

CBD: 16.80%

Delta9-THC: 0.13%

Strain: Suver Haze

Suver Haze crosses Special Sauce with Neville's Haze to bring you a powerful aroma with notes of black pepper & fruit.

Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Caryophllene

Read More on Terpenes

Type: Hybrid

Origin: New Mexico

Storage: 55-58% humidity

Effects:

Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.

Usage:

This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal evening usage.
www.cannacomforts.com
