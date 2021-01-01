About this product

Total Cannabinoids: 21.46%



CBD: 16.80%



Delta9-THC: 0.13%



Strain: Suver Haze



Suver Haze crosses Special Sauce with Neville's Haze to bring you a powerful aroma with notes of black pepper & fruit.



Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Caryophllene



Type: Hybrid



Origin: New Mexico



Storage: 55-58% humidity



Effects:



Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.



Usage:



This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal evening usage.

