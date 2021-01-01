Canna Comforts
Suver Haze CBD Hemp Flower
About this product
Total Cannabinoids: 21.46%
CBD: 16.80%
Delta9-THC: 0.13%
Strain: Suver Haze
Suver Haze crosses Special Sauce with Neville's Haze to bring you a powerful aroma with notes of black pepper & fruit.
Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Caryophllene
Type: Hybrid
Origin: New Mexico
Storage: 55-58% humidity
Effects:
Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.
Usage:
This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal evening usage.
