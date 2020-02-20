Canna Comforts
Trophy Wife CBD Hemp Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
This strain crosses the Wife with Cherry Wine to bring you notes of cheese, skunk and undertones of cherry
Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Caryophllene
www.cannacomforts.com
Trophy Wife effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
