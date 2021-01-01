Canna Comforts
Wife CBD Hemp Flower
About this product
Total Cannabinoids: 16.96%
CBD: 14.22%
Delta9-THC: 0.216%
Strain: Wife
Larger leafy buds punched with aroma!
Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene, Caryophyllene, & Farnesene
Type: Hybrid
Origin: Illinois
Storage: 55-58% humidity
Effects:
It creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.
Usage:
This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal evening usage.
