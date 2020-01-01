 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Canna Companion Services, LLC
Canna Companion Services, LLC Cover Photo

Canna Companion Services, LLC

Cannabis Science for the Animal World ®

Canna Companion Services, LLC featured photo 1
Canna Companion Services, LLC featured photo 2
Canna Companion Services, LLC featured photo 3
Canna Companion Services, LLC featured photo 4
Canna Companion Services, LLC featured photo 5

About Canna Companion Services, LLC

Canna Companion is a unique blend of Cannabis sativa strains, frequently referred to as hemp, designed to enhance the benefits of the Cannabis plant while negating the ‘high-inducing’ capacity of THC. Each capsule and oil product contains a combination of phytocannabinoids, the main group of compounds in hemp; terpenes, which help to modulate phytocannabinoids; and flavonoids, which are found in a wide variety of foods we and our pets eat. All of these ingredients are naturally found in the cannabis hemp plant and complements a holistic approach to your pet’s medication regimen. Canna Companion is a proud member of the National Animal Supplement Council. Produced by Washington State licensed veterinarians, Canna Companion products are plant-based and contains neither soy, wheat, corn, nor gelatin. Animals, like humans, can benefit from the use of cannabis, which may help improve your pet’s quality of life. Cannabis is a beneficial supplement option for many individuals and comes in two main types: marijuana and hemp. While marijuana can be wonderful for humans, it’s not ideal for pets.

Pet capsules

more products

Pet tinctures

more products

Available in

United States