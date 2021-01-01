Canna-Matrix
Mobility Blend Capsule
About this product
20mg CBD per capsule.
Mobility Blend Ingredients: (595mg): Boswellia Serrata Extract, Cayenne Extract, Rehmannia, Curcumin Extract, Papaya Fruit Extract, Devil’s Claw Extract, Ginger Root Extract.
Other Ingredients: 100% Pland-Derived Vegetarian Capsules, Organic Brown Rice Flour, and MCT Fractionated Coconut Oil.
30 capsules per bottle.
