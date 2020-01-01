 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Canna Trading Company
Canna Trading Company Cover Photo

Canna Trading Company

PREMIUM THC & CBD PRODUCTS

Canna Trading Company featured photo 1
Canna Trading Company featured photo 2
Canna Trading Company featured photo 3

About Canna Trading Company

Canna Trading Co. prides itself on creating the cleanest THC and CBD products possible. Canna Trading Co. was established in 2015 with the development of our vape product line. We realize the need for more discreet ways to use medical cannabis, and vaping is a great option for those requiring discretion. We recognize the power of both THC and CBD, while acknowledging the entourage effect. We will continue to use research and innovation to introduce new, exciting cannabis products to the market. Our THC products are available at select California dispensaries. Our line of CBD products, which includes valuable terpenes, is available to everyone in the United States. Our mission at Canna Trading Co. is to offer the cleanest, most affordable, natural alternatives for people seeking relief.

Hemp CBD tinctures

more products

Vape pens

more products

Available in

United States