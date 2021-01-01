About this product

Sore muscles, be gone! Cannabis Basics Massage Oil will release tension with the anti-inflammatory wonders of organic hempseed oil and your senses will be delighted by the delicious aromatherapy. Lavender relaxes and soothes while the tangerine refreshes and invigorates. This small-batch massage oil was designed specifically for people with swelling and pain.



The unique container features a roll-on tip that releases just the right amount of soothing oil and can act as tool to target problem areas. Enjoyed by the giver and the receiver. Win-win!