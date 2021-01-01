About this product

Finally, the after tattoo treatment you’ve been waiting for!



Ink 20/20 is designed for use after the first 24 hours, keeping the artwork nourished and protected while it heals, leaving a crisp vivid piece.



Organic Hempseed Oil nourishes and protects while various Cannabinoids help the inflammation and pain of new artwork. Cannabis has antibacterial properties to fight off infection, is known for it’s cell regenerative abilities and also has a wide spectrum SPF which will help protect your ink from the sun. This product is also great for the treatment Eczema, Psoriasis, Hemorrhoids, burns, bites and severely dry skin.



Recommended by artists and loved by everyone!