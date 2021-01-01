About this product

What is the wholesale price of cannabis today and into the future?

We answer this question.



We have developed Spot and Implied Forward Price assessments of standardized cannabis products to create market transparency for trading & hedging, risk reporting and settlement.



With our Spot Index, market participants can understand the value of product today. With our Implied Forward Prices, participants have an informed view of the future value of product.



How much does it cost to produce one pound of cannabis? Is a cultivator optimizing financial and operational performance?



Even if all factors look positive, a transparent peer group comparison can reveal hidden opportunities for cost reduction and enhanced performance.



We have established a proprietary benchmarking methodology to reveal the information needed to make sound decisions regarding capital investment and operational improvement.