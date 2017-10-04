Cannabis Cured
Pina Colada Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 6%CBD 10%
Pina Colada effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
PMS
22% of people say it helps with pms
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!