About this product
Tegridy 20 Ton Rosin Press Offers Affordable Precision Squishing USA Made
Features include:
3" x 5" Stainless Steel Bi-Metal Plates (3198)
4" x 7" Plates available for a $100 Optional Upgrade upon request
220V available upon request
Press Dimensions 11" x 5" x 15.25" (without feet)
Flip press forward or reverse for gravity dripping into jars.
Precision cage design eliminates plate shifting that causes bag blowouts
Machined collars allow user to customize the opening distance between cycles. This prevents the press from opening all the way. Drastically minimizing the amount of hand pumping required between cycles.
4 Precision 7/8" Dia Stainless Steel Beams
5/8" harden nuts on each end of the Beams. (no aluminum tapped threads)
The top, Middle and Bottom plates are all machined from 1 1/4" 6061 billet aluminum.
Bronze Bushings are pressed into the middle plate
20 Ton Harbor Freight Hydraulic Stubby Pump (90 Warranty from Harbor Freight)
Bi-metal Plates Utilize Aluminum for fast heat transfer and stainless steel face plates for improved heat distribution. (no hot spots over heater locations)
Pressing Surface uses a replaceable Stainless Steel Face Plate, Super Smooth & Durable
Separate Heat Control for Each Plate
Ideal Low-Temp Bubble pressing
4 Heaters Provide Extremely Consistent Temps
One Year Warranty on Frame
Dab Press Control with 4 Cartridge Heaters 300 watts ea (9360)
2 Thermocoupler uses a M6x1 Thread
Top and Bottom plates are Insulated.
Available in 110V
Custom Valve Handle
Upgraded Aluminum Pump Handle
Tegridy 3x5 - 8035
Tegridy 4x7 - 8036
About this brand
Cannabis Hardware
Hello, we are Cannabis Hardware, a small team of cannabis enthusiasts on a relentless pursuit to improve our personal experiences with cannabis. Our diverse team is composed of engineers, machinists, and marketers who have united in order to provide unique solutions for century old problems with smoking marijuana. For over a decade we have been manufacturing innovative products that have shaped the cannabis industry.
Our CNC shop, named Custom Instruments, opened its doors in 2005 in Boynton Beach Florida. Back then we specialized in titanium spine implants for the orthopedic industry. In 2009, we shifted directions to focus on titanium domeless nails and the company NewVape was born. NewVape grew to be a well known and respected company in the cannabis industry. Our product line evolved to include dry herb and concentrate vaporizers, rosin presses, and smoking accessories. In 2021, we changed our name from NewVape to Cannabis Hardware. We believe that the name more accurately describes the products we manufacture and the direction that we wish for our company to go.
At Cannabis Hardware we are determined to sell the best products available on the market.
We accomplish this goal by:
Using the highest quality materials
Constantly improving our products
Providing first-class customer service
All of our titanium products are machined using certified grade 2 titanium (link to certification). We manufacture our products in house, in Boynton Beach Florida. Our team has extensive machining experience and we pay close attention to detail throughout the entire manufacturing process. Our standards allow for the safest vaporization of cannabis on the market.
At Cannabis Hardware, we never stop innovating. Our CEO Edwyn Pyron initially designed our famous FlowerPot Vaporizer a decade ago for his wife. She was a long time cannabis smoker and he wanted for her to have a healthier experience by vaping instead. Over the years our team of engineers have improved the design of the FlowerPot. None of our products are ever finalized, our team believes that inorder to provide the best products to our customers we must continue to evolve our designs indefinitely.
