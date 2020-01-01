Cannabis Insurance
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About Cannabis Insurance
The mission of Cannabis Insurance Solutions LLC is to provide security and protection for qualified marijuana businesses. We will accomplish this in an expanding, diversified market throughout the US. Quality products, superior service, quality control, education and accountability is our primary goal. We will maintain high standards of excellence by continuing to educate and train our personnel in an expanding Cannabis Industry.