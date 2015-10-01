Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
Cherry Pie OG Flower
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
High effect on the body, while still being able to have fun and be active. Hits you first mildly in the head, then slowly creeps up on your body. The deep stoney feeling settles over you like a blanket or stepping into a hot tub after a long day. Great for beginners in low doses, and still a great pleasurable feeling for the experienced stoner.
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
23% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
