About this product

Custom 1 1/4 size booklets with a direct print logo to the top of the booklets. Hemp or wood pulp rolling papers available. They are lightweight and put your brand right in front of your customers. Our custom rolling papers are eco-friendly and are made from renewable resources. The adhesive is made from a natural Arabic gum, and the hemp and wood pulp papers contain no harmful chemicals or accelerants. They are perfect for promoting medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries, growers, medical doctors, bands/artists, cannabis trade shows, and more.