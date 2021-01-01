About this product

BIC Lighters last up to 3,000 lights per lighter. That means your business can get up to 3,000 impressions for each custom lighter you give away or sell.



Custom J26 Maxi BIC Classic Pocket Lighter:



• Americas #1 lighter

• Child-resistant; safe, reliable, and 100% quality inspected

• J26 Maxi promotional pocket lighter

• Comes in a 50 pack display case

• Print up to 4 colors per side



Every Custom BIC lighter undergoes more than 50 separate, automatic quality checks during the manufacturing process.