These glass jars have enhanced barrier protection that preserves and protects your marijuana and adds to your weeds shelflife. The airtight caps and thick glass walls give the jars an odor-resistant seal. Add your logo to make your brand stand out from the rest. These child-resistant glass cannabis jars are fully recyclable and reusable. The custom 2 oz straight sided jars fit 2 oz of liquid and 2.5 grams of cannabis flower. All of our custom glass jars come with a child-resistant cap. We can add labels to both the top of the cap and the side of the jars. We stock matte white, matte black, and clear but we can do custom sizes and colors if needed. Comes with one label on the cap or on the Jar. A second label can be made and applied for $.30 each. (G)