Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Cannabis Promotions

Cannabis Promotions

Custom Grip and Rip Exit Packaging

Buy Here

About this product

These high-quality large Certified Child Resistant Grip and Rip Exit Bags are perfect for safe child resistant transportation and storing of cannabis products. This innovative child resistant resealable design is easy to use, ideal for discrete daily storage of marijuana and meets all nationwide child resistant compliance standards.

This product stores flower, edibles, and concentrates.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!