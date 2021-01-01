About this product
These high-quality large Certified Child Resistant Grip and Rip Exit Bags are perfect for safe child resistant transportation and storing of cannabis products. This innovative child resistant resealable design is easy to use, ideal for discrete daily storage of marijuana and meets all nationwide child resistant compliance standards.
This product stores flower, edibles, and concentrates.
