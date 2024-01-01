Fits a BIC lighter and up to (3) 1g joints

Spring action lid

Pocket sized: 3.75” x 2.12”

Available in black or white

Full color imprint on front, back or both

Quick print and ship time



Add your full-color logo to these premium joint + lighter holders. Custom Puffcases are perfect for promo or as an addition to your retail accessory offerings. Puffcases securely hold any full-size BIC lighter, whether it is blank, custom printed, or custom wrapped. You can fit up to 3 x 1g pre-roll joints or a single Pre-Packs chillum.

***Lighter not included***

