BIC lighters are the most trusted lighter in the world and last up to 3,000 lights. That means your business can get up to 3,000 impressions per lighter!



Custom BIC J26 Maxi Classic Pocket Lighter Features:



Americas #1 Lighter*

Comes with a fully customizable digital wrap

360-degree full-color print around the entire BIC lighter

Child-resistant; Safe and reliable, 100% Quality Inspected

Up to 2 times the lights vs. the next full size leading brand

BIC J26 Maxi Lighter

Every BIC lighter undergoes more than 50 separate, automatic quality checks during the manufacturing process