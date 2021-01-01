About this product

Add your custom logo to these environmentally friendly hemp tee shirts! Made from a 60% Viscose Hemp and 40% organic cotton, these shirts are very comfortable and environmentally sustainable. These are unisex shirts for men and women. We have black, white, blue, green and white hemp shirts available.

Hemp is hypoallergenic and non-irritating to the skin. Hemp requires small amounts of water to grow and is naturally resistant to pests.