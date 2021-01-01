About this product
• 116mm, 98mm or 95mm Size
• Child Resistant Pop Top
• Plastic
• Direct print on/around tube
These are made overseas and by far have our best price. The lead time is 8-10 weeks. For faster lead times, please review our domestically printed pre roll tubes.
• Child Resistant Pop Top
• Plastic
• Direct print on/around tube
These are made overseas and by far have our best price. The lead time is 8-10 weeks. For faster lead times, please review our domestically printed pre roll tubes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.