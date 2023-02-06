100mg CBD+ 25mg THC



Only 2 grams of sugar and 1.5 calories per serving.



Contains a 4:1 CBD to THC ratio. A new crowd favorite, Our organic 4:1 CBD Hibiscus fruit-infusion has crisp notes of tart, refreshing flavor. Research indicates that CBD provides a range of therapeutic benefits and helps relieve anxiety sometimes associated with THC. In order to easily microdose, our see-through milligram indicator allows for an accurate 10mg CBD + 2.5mg THC dose every time. 1 capful = 2mg CBD + 0.5mg THC. 16 oz bottle, child resistant cap.



VEGAN, NO GLUTEN, NON-GMO, LOW CALORIE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS.



Sweetened with organic Erythritol.



CONSUMPTION ADVICE:



Start with a 4mg CBD + 1mg THC dose (2 capfuls) and wait 45 minutes before drinking more. Drink Responsibly. Refrigerate after opening. Tastes best cold.



INGREDIENTS



Purified Water, Organic Erythritol, Organic and Natural Flavor, Organic Black Raspberry Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Organic Fruit and Vegetable Juice (for color), Cannabis Extract, Acacia Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Stevia, Potassium Sorbate.



