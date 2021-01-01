About this product

Only 2 grams of sugar and 1.5 calories per serving.



An organic mango infusion, this tropical refresher naturally contains the terpene myrcene which has been shown to enhance the euphoric effects of THC. In order to easily micro-dose, our see-through milligram indicator allows for an accurate 10mg THC dose every time.



Vegan, no gluten, non-GMO, low calorie, no sugar added, no artificial sweeteners. Sweetened with stevia.



Refrigerate after opening. Tastes best cold.