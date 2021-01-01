Loading…
Cannabis Quencher

Old Fashioned Lemonade 100mg

About this product

A throwback classic infused with organic lemons and sweetened with organic cane sugar. Made with full-spectrum cannabis. In order to easily micro-dose, our see-through milligram indicator allows for an accurate 10mg THC dose every time.

Vegan, no gluten, non-GMO, sweetened with organic cane sugar.

Refrigerate after opening. Tastes best cold.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!