Cannabis Quencher
Old Fashioned Lemonade 100mg
About this product
A throwback classic infused with organic lemons and sweetened with organic cane sugar. Made with full-spectrum cannabis. In order to easily micro-dose, our see-through milligram indicator allows for an accurate 10mg THC dose every time.
Vegan, no gluten, non-GMO, sweetened with organic cane sugar.
Refrigerate after opening. Tastes best cold.
