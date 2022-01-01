About this product
All Vacations Include
R/T Airfare
R/T Private Transfers to Resort- with Stop at GANJA STORE for a quick purchase
Beachfront Resort
All Meals, Snacks, Alcoholic and Non Alcoholic Beverages, Bottles Water in Room
Excursion - Someplace Cool - Depends where you stay
Gift upon arrival
More...
R/T Airfare
R/T Private Transfers to Resort- with Stop at GANJA STORE for a quick purchase
Beachfront Resort
All Meals, Snacks, Alcoholic and Non Alcoholic Beverages, Bottles Water in Room
Excursion - Someplace Cool - Depends where you stay
Gift upon arrival
More...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CannabisCaravan.com
REEFER RETREATS from $649.00 - Jamaica Vacations - All Inclusive with Airfare, R/T Transfers to Resort, Stop over at Legal Ganja Store for purchase,, All Meals, Snacks, Alcoholic and Non Alcoholic Beverages, Excursion, Arrival Gift & more...