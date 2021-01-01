About this product

Cannabolish completely removes smoke odors using a safe, natural blend of water and plant oils - no toxic chemicals or fake fragrances. Take this smaller bottle of Cannabolish Spray wherever you go. Toss one in your purse, backpack, luggage, or car for on-the-go odor control.

- Neutralizes odor molecules in seconds, doesn't cover them up

- Made with natural ingredients, like water and plant oils

- No harsh chemicals, synthetic perfumes, alcohol, or phthalates

- Non-toxic and safer around people, pets, and for the planet

- Non-aerosol, biodegradable spray and recyclable packaging