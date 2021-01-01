About this product

Cannabolish's clean-burning soy-based candle removes odors using safe, natural ingredients - no toxic chemicals or fake fragrances.



Light a Cannabolish candle for added ambiance, bask in the gentle glow and enjoy an odor-free session, alone or with your circle. For best results light 10 minutes before consuming and leaving lit for 15 minutes afterwards.



Neutralizes odor molecules, doesn't cover them up

Made with natural ingredients, like water and plant oils

Completely free of paraffin wax, phthalates, sulfates, and parabens

Non-toxic and safer around people, pets, and for the planet

Glass container is recyclable