CannaDNA
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 1%CBD 13%
About this product
The Earth Healthcare CannaDNA kit is the first ever genetic test kit that determines how we metabolize medical cannabis in our body. After we receive your sample and analyze your DNA, we will generate a cusom report, which will be available online. It includes the recommended terpenes, method of use, and dosing to optimize health and well-being. Your sample is processed at a CLIA-accredited and CAP-certified laboratory.
Charlotte's Web effects
Reported by real people like you
189 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
34% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
