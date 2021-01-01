About this product

The 6-Strain (with nook) Cannador® is a great product for the strain conscious connoisseur who likes to keep larger amounts of herbs separated and fresh with six glass cups and a small nook to keep your accoutrements. You can store up to 1.5 ounces in this beautifully crafted piece with either a cherry or walnut exterior veneer and solid wood mahogany interior. With two separate layers of wood and a dual-fitted lip, you can rest assured no smell will leak. A nook separated by a small wooden lid can store your accoutrements or up to three additional small 1/4 oz glass cups. Cherry is a lighter more blonde color and walnut is darker brown. The finish is a clear matte to give a more natural look and feel to the wood.